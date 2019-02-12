Dan Reardon of Abbott Furnace Company honored with Distinguished Service to Powder Metallurgy Award

Abbott Furnace Company is proud to announce that Director of Technical Sales, Dan Reardon, will be honored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation at the Industry Luncheon on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, during the POWDERMET2019 and AMPM2019 conferences in Phoenix, Arizona. The award recognizes individuals who have actively served the North American PM industry for at least 25 years and, in the minds of their peers, deserve special recognition.

The Metal Powder Industries Federation is the North American trade association formed by the powder metallurgy industry to advance the interests of the metal powder producing and consuming industries and provides a single point of reference for all MPIF member companies

Dan Reardon has worked with Abbott Furnace Company for over 26 years and is responsible for global sales and engineering. We congratulate Dan on his service to the Powder Metallurgy Industry and to Abbott Furnace Company.