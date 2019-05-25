Daniels participates in Honor Flight to Washington

Maurice “Mouse” Daniels, son of Frank and Lucy Daniels of High Avenue and a World War II Veteran of the Navy Sea Bees, recently attended a one-day Talons Out Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. This program honors all veterans by flying WWII, Korean War, and terminally ill veterans from other conflicts to Washington to visit their memorials and give them the honor they deserve.

Accompanied by his son Jude Daniels and 174 other veterans from Michigan, he toured several memorials, including the Pentagon, Air Force Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Navy Memorial, World War II Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, and FDR Memorial.