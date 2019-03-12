DAR Good Citizens Award banquet

The Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Good Citizens Award banquet Tuesday at The Fine Line in St. Marys.

The four students honored were chosen as Good Citizen Award winners at their respective schools based on various achievements and an essay entry.

“This is always our favorite part of the evening,” said Good Citizen Award chair Mary Frances Cooney before introducing the students who read their essays to the group.

Each year, the essays center around the topic “Our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it.” This year’s essays all answered the question: What new challenges will America face as we move forward into the future?

