DAR Good Citizens Award banquet

Photo by Yelena Kisler – The local DAR chapter held their Good Citizen Award banquet Tuesday in St. Marys. Shown from left to right are Good Citizen Award Chair Mary Frances Cooney; John Keys with his daughter, Anna Keys (missing from the photo is Anna’s mother, Marilyn Keys); Nicholas Bliss and his parents Bill and Kelly Bliss; Rhonda and Jan Ehrensberger with their daughter, Isabella Ehrensberger; Jean and John Zameroski with their daughter, Anna Cristini; and DAR Vice Regent Diane Pyle.
Yelena Kisler
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

The Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Good Citizens Award banquet Tuesday at The Fine Line in St. Marys.
The four students honored were chosen as Good Citizen Award winners at their respective schools based on various achievements and an essay entry.
“This is always our favorite part of the evening,” said Good Citizen Award chair Mary Frances Cooney before introducing the students who read their essays to the group.
Each year, the essays center around the topic “Our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it.” This year’s essays all answered the question: What new challenges will America face as we move forward into the future?

