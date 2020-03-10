DAR honors Good Citizen Award winners

Four high school seniors were honored by the Penn-Elk chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as part of the organization’s annual awards dinner held at The Fine Line in St. Marys.

Each student in attendance was the winner of their high school's DAR Good Citizens Award which they received based on various qualities they demonstrate as well as an essay entry.

This year’s winners include Katie Krull from St. Marys Area High School, Sophie Neubert from Elk County Catholic High School, Austin Erich from Ridgway Area High School, and Kolton Mehalko from Johnsonburg Area High School.

Kolton was named the Penn-Elk Chapter winner of the 2020 Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest. In addition he captured the DAR state title in the male category.

Students each read their essays aloud during the awards dinner. They received a DAR certificate and pin as well.