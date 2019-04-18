DCC Cardinals blank Crusaders 10-0 in five innings
Thursday, April 18, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Elk County Catholic Crusader baseball team played host to the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon at Berwind Park. While both teams had their share of chances early, the game was scoreless for the first three innings. DCC pushed through their first three runs in the top of the fourth and then tacked on seven more in the top of the fifth to take home a 10-0 five-inning victory.
