DCI Corps to perform at Music on the Mountain in Sheffield

The Sheffield Music Boosters will be hosting the fifth annual Music on the Mountain on July 26 at the Sheffield Area Middle/High School. The event will have seven open class DCI Corps performing including Spartans, 7th Regiment, Legends, Heatwave, Raiders, Southwind and Les Stentors.

Also this year, they will have a Dca all age corps with Cincinnati tradition performing also. Show will be on July 26 at 7 p.m., gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

"We are proud to bring Drum Corps to the region with the loss of Blast in the Burg and wanted people to know there will still be a show for them to enjoy," said Chairman Art Lane in a release.

Tickets will be available in Ridgway at Cliffes, in Jonhsonburg at Johnsonburg Press, and in St. Marys at Vito's. Tickets will be available after June 1 and can also be purchased now at their website smotm.org.

"There is a lot of information on there about our show," said Lane. "We offer a shuttle to get our fans to the field, also there is handicap parking available. We suggest to purchase tickets early due to limited seating no reserve seating. All is open setting so come early."