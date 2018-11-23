Deadline for Wreaths Across America extended

The deadline for Wreaths Across America this year has been extended to Nov. 29.

"If you have forgotten, or would just like to help us reach the goal of honoring every veteran in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, you can still get involved," said local organizer Dolly Wehler in an email.

Those still interested in ordering a wreath can send the name of the veteran, who it’s from, and in which cemetery they are buried to: Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 364, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Please note if you will lay the wreath on Dec. 14 or 15 or if you need a volunteer to do it for you. The cost is $15 per wreath.

Anyone with questions can contact Dolly Wehler at 814-781-7247.