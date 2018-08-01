Death investigation leads to drug charges

A St. Marys man is facing numerous charges following an investigation related to a death that occurred at his residence in December 2017.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on July 19 and made available to the public on Wednesday following the defendant’s preliminary arraignment, Joseph Richard Foster, 27, of 362 Fernwood Road, St. Marys, is facing charges after attempting to hide a variety of controlled substances so they would not be found by police as they investigated a death at his residence.

On Dec. 10, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m., the City of St. Marys Police Department and EMS were dispatched to Foster’s residence for a report of an extended down time patient.

After arriving on scene, officers were advised that the subject, who was not identified in the affidavit, was deceased. As a result, they immediately began a death investigation by photographing the outside of the residence and outside yard area as well after observing footprints in the fresh snow that was on the ground. One of the officers reportedly observed a set of fresh footprints in the snow that led to a snow covered rock or log.

Continuing the death investigation inside the residence, officers found a used syringe/hypodermic needle in the bathroom. Foster reportedly told officers that he performed CPR on the victim and immediately called 911.

Once the investigation inside the residence was complete, officers returned outside. Following the footprints, they discovered a cardboard box, a red tin box and a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana. The items were seized by officers.

Taking the boxes back to the police station, the following items were discovered: “two bags of suspected fentanyl, five bags of suspected heroin, a baggy of suspected crystal methamphetamine, five pills suspected of being buprenorphine, suspected marijuana, syringe/hypodermic needle caps, a used syringe/hypodermic needle cap, numerous unused syringes/hypodermic needles, scrapers and packaging for all mentioned controlled substances. All of the items were ultimately sent to the Erie Regional Crime Laboratory in Erie.

As officers continued their investigation, they learned that individuals reportedly saw Foster “running around outside doing something,” and then a short time later EMS and police arrived on scene. A written statement was obtained from an individual who was not identified in the affidavit stating that they saw “Foster running around outside” before police arrived on scene.

At 7:70 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2017, an officer contacted Foster to further discuss the death investigation. At that time, Foster reportedly “said he had nothing to say because the victim was already dead.”

Officers indicated that they needed to talk about whether he placed the drugs and drug paraphernalia in the woods before or after calling 911.

Foster allegedly “blurted out that he did it before he called 911 because he didn’t want the police to find the stuff when they arrived. He also said to go ahead and arrest him for it because it was his stuff and all the police would find would be some marijuana and heroin.”

On June 16, police received a copy of the lab report for the items located at Foster’s residence. According to the lab report, “there was a small amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance; marijuana/THC, a Schedule I controlled substance; fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance; crystal methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; and buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance.

Foster is facing five ungraded misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance by a person not regulated, a grade-two misdemeanor charge of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence; and a grade-two misdemeanor charge of obstructing administration of law enforcement/other government function.

Bail is currently set at $3,000 monetary. Unable to post bail, Foster is currently confined in Elk County Prison.

A preliminary hearing for Foster is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14 before Judge Jacob.