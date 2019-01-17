DECA students earn top places at districts

Nearly 40 St. Marys Area High School students are preparing for the state DECA competition taking place from February 20-22 in Hershey.

Recently 82 SMAHS students competed in the DECA District 1 competition held in December at Brockway Community College in Brockway1, where 38 SMAHS students advanced to the state competition by placing in the top three in 40 events.

DECA clubs prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

As the host of the competition, SMAHS was joined by fellow competing schools Warren County Career Center, Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, Dubois High School, Bradford High School, Ridgway High School, and McDowell High School.

SMAHS DECA Advisor Michelle Jackson explained the competition is divided into two parts, including a 100-question multiple-choice test in various categories, followed by role-playing activities where students are provided a scenario in different categories which they must act out in front of judges.

