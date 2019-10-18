Decker reflects on exciting year of shooting success

It has been an exciting year for Katelynn Decker of Kersey as she has found success competing in a range of shooting competitions across the country.

She is currently in her freshman year at Lindenwood University in Missouri where she received a scholarship to compete as a member of the school’s shotgun sports team.

Katelynn, a 2019 St. Marys Area High School graduate, took top honors in several events this past spring including the High League Lady Trophy for the FTSC High School Trap League (with a 23.71 average), Bradford Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Shoot High Lady and Bay City SCTP Shoot High Lady. She also participated in the FTSC High School SCTP Shoot in Elysburg and the SCTP National Shoot in Marengo, Ohio.