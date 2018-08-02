Decorated St. Marys Marine makes final journey to Arlington

Family, friends, and fellow military personnel gathered at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Wednesday to pay their final respects to USMC Ret. Sergeant Major Todd Parisi of St. Marys.

Parisi, 49, died suddenly Thursday, March 29 at his home following a battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

A local memorial service was conducted on April 5 in the Sacred Heart Parish Center gymnasium.

Those attending the funeral service at Arlington processed to the gravesite following a horse drawn caisson carrying Parisi’s casket.

The funeral service included a six-man casket team, a firing party, a bugler and a chaplain.

A marching band, a marching escort of troops, and four-man color guard also participated in the service.

Following the interment service at the gravesite, the firing party dispensed three rifle volleys. This was followed by the playing of “Taps.”

The flag draped on the casket was folded then presented to Parisi’s son, Dylan, a solider in the U.S. Army.

A bus trip to Arlington was organized by several area groups for those interested in attending the funeral service.

In addition to his 28 years of service in the Marine Corps, Parisi is remembered for his tireless service to the St. Marys area, specifically in having founded the local Team Spartan youth group in 2017.

Team Spartan had quickly grown to a membership of 300 area youth. The group focuses on community volunteerism, leadership, team building and promoting personal growth.

He was also known for collecting monetary contributions and other donations for numerous organizations as well as individuals in need.

Parisi was also a motivational speaker featured at national and international companies. In addition to Team Spartan, he also founded Forever Warriors, a local veterans support group.