DeLullo flourishing with cosmetics company

2020 was a whirlwind year for Rachelle DeLullo of St. Marys as she launched her own bio-cosmetics business while completing dual degrees at Clarion University in biology and chemistry.

At just 24, DeLullo wears many hats as the sole owner of Dea DeLullo Cosmetics. Not only does DeLullo develop her own clean beauty products, but also formulates them, oversees the manufacturing process, ensures quality control, marketing and more.

In establishing her business, DeLullo has combined her love of science along with being a self-proclaimed lifelong makeup and skincare devotee. She opted to start a skincare and makeup line in April 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine finishing her studies at home in St. Marys after the university announced it was closing due to the pandemic.

Dea DeLullo Cosmetics products are vegan, eco-friendly, and cruelty free and are also free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and triclosan. They are made with natural ingredients and FDA approved.

The product line features 2-in-1 anti-aging and anti-blemish professional skincare including Bio-Clear Masque, AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, Bio-Clear Cleanser, Bio-Clear Toner, Vitamin C Serum, Anti-Blemish Spot Treatment, and Bio-Clear Moisturizer with a retinol product is in the works. Also offered are several makeup products consisting of matte liquid lipsticks, lipliners, lip glosses, lip scrubs, lip masques, highlighter powder, beauty bubbles makeup application sponges, and CBD bath bombs.