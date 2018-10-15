Democrats' Fall Dinner speakers full of energy

The Elk County Democratic Committee held their fall banquet on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Laurel Mill Golf Course in Ridgway. The large and lively crowd enjoyed a dinner catered by Elk County Foods.

The event was emceed by Democratic County Chair Rich Schweikart with Committee Secretary Marlene Glantz giving the invocation. The guest speakers for the evening included Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor; PA AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale; Amber Stenman, campaign manager for Susan Boser for Congress; and a video presentation from Senator Bob Casey Jr.

Fetterman was the first speaker of the night, before heading off to his next stop on the campaign trail.

"It's Saturday night, you have choices, you're here because you care because you care about quality Democratic politics in Pennsylvania, and you just don't know how grateful I am for that, honestly," Fetterman said, beginning his speech.

He then addressed the viral video of his running mate's opponent, Scott Wagner (R), where the gubernatorial candidate addresses Governor Tom Wolf.

"Who talks like that?" Asked Fetterman. "Who says 'I'm gonna stomp on your face with golf spikes?' It seems pretty specific and bizarre."

Fetterman went on to discuss at length the many reasons he feels Wagner is a bad choice for the state, citing Wagner's stand on unions, public education, women's reproductive rights, same-sex marriage rights, public health care, and a number of other policies Fetterman disagrees with him about.

