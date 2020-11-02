Demolition continues on Depot Street

Demolition work is continuing on several Depot Street properties as part of the downtown park project.

The buildings are located between the parking garage and Sheetz.

In September St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson reported asbestos removal was completed inside the buildings.

The buildings are being demolished by Earthmovers Unlimited, Inc. who were awarded the bid for the project in August by City Council. They submitted the lowest bid at a cost of $147,945.