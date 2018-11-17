Dennis Heindl honored with key to the City of Ridgway

Dennis Heindl received the key to the City of Ridgway on Thursday evening in a ceremony held at the Royal Inn. Though the weather was not ideal there was no stopping his friends and family from being there to celebrate this honor for a man that has done so much for this community. Two of his best friends gave testimonials during the ceremony reprinted here with their permission.

From Mr. Steve Brazinski:

"Mr. Heindl is a graduate of Ridgway Area High School, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, listed in 'Who's Who in the World', 'Who's Who in Finance and Industry', 'Who's Who in America' and was nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Pennsylvania.

"He and his wife, Rose, have received the highest honor a layperson can receive in the Catholic Church. An extremely rare honor given to them directly by the Pope. The honor is called 'Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice' which means 'between the Church and the Pope.'

"Besides being an excellent businessman Mr. Heindl has done many philanthropic things for his community. He has worked tirelessly on a four-year project when building the sports facilities at Ridgway High School. A project so large in its scope that the town of Ridgway may never see again. Has overseen and remodeled the local train station which was to be torn down. Mr. Heindl has overseen and donated $1.3 million dollars to the renovation of St. Leo's Parish. The project was completed in four and a half months, and Fr. Brian has mentioned it is short of a miracle to do such a project in that time.

"Mr. Heindl has donated to The Lung Center in DuBois, which is the largest contribution by a single individual. The Bronchology Suite is named in their honor, which is the single largest individual gift ever received. Recently Mr. Heindl has donated a huge sum of money to the Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois which was built primarily for the 'Special Needs' kids but is also used by kids of all ages. Rose's name is first in her honor.

"Mr. Heindl is part owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates Major League Baseball Team. He started and owned Laurel Manufacturing Co. Inc. and sold it in 1998.

"Not only does Mr. Heindl contribute to many other needy projects he also puts in his time overseeing them and designing them. Mr. Heindl gives to many charities throughout the U.S. and is very well known for his philanthropic efforts.

“Mr. Heindl started and oversees the Elk County Anti-Drug Campaign in which he has done a lot of work in getting drugs off the streets of not only Ridgway but Elk County in general.

He is the owner of Laurel Media Radio Stations WDDH, WKBI AM/FM. He is a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach Florida. Mr. Heindl has homes in Ridgway, Boca Raton, Florida and in Quebec, Canada. His hobbies are collecting Sports Memorabilia, Collecting Old Phonographs in which he may have the finest collection in existence and collecting Antique Cars.

"He is very proud of Ridgway and believes in giving back to the Ridgway Community in many different ways."

