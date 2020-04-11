Department of Aging Offers Online COVID-19 Resource Guide for Older Pennsylvanians
Saturday, April 11, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has launched an online COVID-19 resource guide to help older adults easily find useful information related to their health, safety and well-being.
The guide is housed on the department’s website under “COVID-19 Resource Guide for Older Adults” and provides older adults, their families and caregivers with information on a variety of subjects, including meals, prescriptions, protective services, scams, and how to stay active and connected.
Category: