Department of Health provides statewide update on COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 14, that there were 7,175 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 748,564.

There are 5,069 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,035 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, there were 313 new deaths reported for a total of 18,742 deaths attributed to COVID-19.