Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,008 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 142,885, Record-high 30,855 One-day Test Results Reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 11, that there are 1,008 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 142,885. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Centre is reporting an increase of 137 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 4 and September 10 is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases. There were 30,855 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 10, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,837 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.