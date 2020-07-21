Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,027 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 102,765

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 21, that there are 1,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 102,765. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 139 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 new cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 14 and July 20 is 155,796 with 5,996 positive cases. There were 22,287 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,038 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.