Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,029 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 155,232

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 26, that there were 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 155,232. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 102 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 19 and September 25 is 182,437 with 5,520 positive cases. There were 26,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.