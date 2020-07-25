Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,054 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 106,625

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 25, that there are 1,054 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 106,625. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 146 cases, Delaware County is reporting an increase of 110 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 177 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 18 and July 24 is 157,974 with 6,384 positive cases. There were 24,891 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,114 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 13 new deaths reported.