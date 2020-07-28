Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,120 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 109,384

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 28, that there are 1,120 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 109,384. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 119 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 175 cases and Delaware County is reporting an increase of 118 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 21 and July 27 is 162,937 with 6,526 positive cases. There were 24,428 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported.