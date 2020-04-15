Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,145 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 26,490

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 15, that there are 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 63 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 647. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.