Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,146 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 25,345
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 14, that there are 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Category: