Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,156 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 160,123

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 1, that there were 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 160,123. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases. In addition, of the 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 258 of those are additional probable cases. Of the 258, 205 are from Philadelphia, which started reporting antigen-positive probable cases on September 30. Most of these were reported throughout September, not just in recent days.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 24 and September 30 is 187,184 with 6,423 positive cases. There were 22,611 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,160 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.