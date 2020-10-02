Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,161 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 161,284

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 2, that there were 1,161 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 161,284. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 25 and October 1 is 189,493 with 6,726 positive cases. There were 31,833 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,179 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported.