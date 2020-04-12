Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,178 New Positives Bring Statewide Total to 22,833

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 12, that there are 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 13 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 507. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.