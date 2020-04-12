Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,178 New Positives Bring Statewide Total to 22,833
Sunday, April 12, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 12, that there are 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 13 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 507. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Category: