Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,213 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 105,571

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 24, that there are 1,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 105,571. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 198 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 227 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 17 and July 23 is 151,858 with 5,912 positive cases. There were 25,602 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,101 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.