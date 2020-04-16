Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,245 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 27,735

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 16, that there are 1,245 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 27,735. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 707. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.