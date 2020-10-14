Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,276 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 175,922

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 14, that there were 1,276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 175,922. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 7 and October 13 is 239,891 with 9,403 positive cases. There were 29,347 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 13.

There are 8,411 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported.