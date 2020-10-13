Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,342 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 174,646

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 13, that there were 1,342 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 174,646. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 6 and October 12 is 249,065 with 9,097 positive cases. There were 34,023 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 12.

There are 8,384 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.