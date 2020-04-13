Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,366 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 24,199
Monday, April 13, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 13, that there are 1,366 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 24,199. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 17 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 524. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
