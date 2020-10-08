Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,376 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 167,928

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 8, that there were 1,376 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 167,928. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 128 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 1 and October 7 is 210,227 with 7,585 positive cases. There were 32,653 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 7.

There are 8,299 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported.