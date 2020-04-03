Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,404 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 8,420
Friday, April 3, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 3, that there are 1,404 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 8,420 in 63 counties. The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 102. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Category: