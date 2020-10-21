Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,425 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 186,297

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 21, that there were 1,425 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 186,297.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 100 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 14 and October 20 is 225,406 with 10,226 positive cases. There were 25,152 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 20.

There are 8,562 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 29 new deaths reported.