Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,470 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 12,980
Monday, April 6, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 6, that there are 1,470 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 counties. The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 162. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
