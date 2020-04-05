Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,493 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 11,510
Sunday, April 5, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 5, that there are 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 11,510 in 65 counties. The department also reported14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 150. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
