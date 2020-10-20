Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,557 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 184,872

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 19, that there were 1,557additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 184,872.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 106 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 109 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 158 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 13 and October 19 is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases. There were 28,978 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 19.

There are 8,533 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported.