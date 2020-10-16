Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,566 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 179,086

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 16, that there were 1,566 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 179,086. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 141 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 136 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 108 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 9 and October 15 is 238,610 with 9,592 positive cases. There were 34,782 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 15.

There are 8,457 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported.