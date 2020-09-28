Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,594 Two-Day Positives Bring Statewide Total to 156,826

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 28, that there were 676 new cases, in addition to 918 new cases reported on Sunday, September 27 for a two-day total of 1,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 156,826. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 21 and September 27 is 193,277 with 5,572 positive cases. There were 19,538 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, September 27, and 1 new death reported for Monday, September 28 for a total of 8,107 deaths attributed to COVID-19.