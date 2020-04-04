Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,597 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 10,017
Saturday, April 4, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 4, that there are 1,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 in 64 counties. The department also reported 34 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 136. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
