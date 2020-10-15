Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,598 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 177,520

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 15, that there were 1,598 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 177,520. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 117 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 8 and October 14 is 240,220 with 9,370 positive cases. There were 33,839 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 14.

There are 8,432 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported.