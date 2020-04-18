Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,628 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 31,069

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 18, that there are 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 31,069. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 80 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 836. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.