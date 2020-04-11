Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,676 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 21,655
Saturday, April 11, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 11, that there are 1,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 21,655. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 494. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
