Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,680 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 16,239
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 8, that there are 1,680 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 16,239. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 70 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 310. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
