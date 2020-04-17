Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,706 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 29,441
Friday, April 17, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 17, that there are 1,706 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 29,441. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 49 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 756. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
