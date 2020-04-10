Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,751 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 19,979
Friday, April 10, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 10, that there are 1,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 19,979. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 416. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
