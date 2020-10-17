Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,857 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 180,943

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 17, that there were 1,857 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 180,943. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 132 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 193 cases, Berks is reporting an increase of 108 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 104 and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 98 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 10 and October 16 is 234,583 with 9,778 positive cases. There were 41,794 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 16.

There are 8,466 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported.