Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 328 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 95,742

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., July 13, that there are 328 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 95,742. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 6 and July 12 is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.

There are 6,911 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 7 new deaths reported.