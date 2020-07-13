Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 328 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 95,742
Monday, July 13, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., July 13, that there are 328 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 95,742. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 6 and July 12 is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.
There are 6,911 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 7 new deaths reported.
