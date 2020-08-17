Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 384 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 124,844

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 17, that there are 384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 124,844. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia cases are not included in today's statewide total because of reporting delays by Philadelphia County. Two-day totals for Philadelphia County will be included in tomorrow's data release.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 10 and August 16 is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases. There were 15,447 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported since August 16.